KX Plus: Temporary roundabout, vaccines & pregnant women, why you need to update your iPhone

Temporary roundabout in Bismarck

A temporary roundabout has been put in place at the intersection of 16th and Rosser in Bismarck– have you seen it? Maybe driven by it?

The temporary roundabout is part of an initiative to enhance 16th street park. Cones have been put in place to simulate a traffic circle and determine if the new traffic pattern will benefit motorists.

The City of Bismarck is asking your help to provide feedback to decide whether or not the roundabout will become permanent.

Vaccines and pregnant women

Nationwide, doctors say the delta variant is hitting pregnant women hard. And now the CDC is urging all pregnant women to get vaccinated more than ever. The CDC says studies show it’s safe for both mothers and their babies. But so far, fewer than 25% of pregnant women have rolled up their sleeves.

Why you need to update your iPhone

If you own an iPhone you want to update it immediately.

Apple has released an emergency software patch after researchers found a security flaw that could allow hackers to secretly install spyware on your apple devices.

The spyware can eavesdrop or steal data from your device. All of Apple’s operating systems, including iPads and Apple watches are at risk.