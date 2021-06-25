KX Plus: U.S. Census Bureau text is NOT a scam, update on building collapse in Florida, plus more

KX Plus [ June 24, 2021]: If you’ve recently received a text message or an email from the U-S Census Bureau, it’s not a scam, more on that.  The third leading cause of death in North Dakota, plus the latest on the 12-story building collapse in Florida.

A link to the stories mentioned can be found below:

Recent US Census Bureau text message not a scam, looking for feedback

ND Fast Facts 2020: Births, deaths, marriages and divorces data released

Florida building collapse: 4 dead, 159 missing as survivor search continues

