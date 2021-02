Make plans to join us at the Minot State Fair Center for the 2021 KX Sport Show March 12, 13 and 14.

Friday 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. CST Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. CST Sunday 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. CST

Daily admission

Adults: $5

17 and under: FREE

Wheelchairs will be available at no cost during the KX Sport Show hours and will be located at the main entrance of the ND State Fair Center.