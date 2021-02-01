2021 Speakers

Zach Axtman

Zach has been on multiple fishing circuits for the last 8 years. Starting in 2012 he partnered with his father fishing in the Master Walleye Circuit fishing that till 2017, qualifying for the championship in 3 of those 5 years. After the 2017 season he moved to the Cabela’s National Walleye tour. In his first year he finished in the Top ten at the National Walleye tour on Devils Lake following that up with a 1st Place finish on Lake Winnebago in 2019. In 2021 you can catch Zach fishing the Professional Walleye Tour at Head2Head Fishing.

Not only has Zach spent his time on the Professional Tours but has also spent his time fishing in fundraising and charity tournaments such as the ALS Charity Fishing tournament and Fishing has No Boundaries. Beyond this, Kids fishing clinics such as the NPAA & North Dakota Game and Fish kids festival are also a passion of his to not only pass on his love for fishing but teaching kids the right way to do it so that fishing stays sustainable for years to come.

Zach is sponsored by Ranger boats, Yamaha Motors, Berkley, SCHEELS, Farmers Union Insurance, Moritz sport and marine, off shore tackle company