KX Sport Show Hotel Partner

Enjoy this Minot, ND Hotel’s Great Location

Less than five miles from Minot International Airport (MOT), the Candlewood Suites® Minot hotel’s location allows for stress-free inbound and outbound travel in Minot, North Dakota.  With Highways 83 and 2 nearby, guests can easily reach any destination. 

Corporate travelers in Minot appreciate the hotel’s proximity to the Minot Country Club. Visitors can meet clients for a round of golf or head to nearby downtown Minot for a drink and a bite to eat.

Our friendly staff can provide directions to help guests navigate Minot, North Dakota. Hotel guests can spend an entire day browsing the popular stores at Dakota Square Mall because it is just one mile away.

For those looking to enjoy our fresh air, the Roosevelt Park Zoo offers endless entertainment for all ages.

As a pet-friendly hotel, we invite guests to bring the entire family to stay. Visitors can have a cookout in the Gazebo with the gas grills, while pets get their exercise in a beautiful garden setting.

Take advantage of convenient, 24-hour amenities like an on-site Fitness Center and Business Center. You can stock the suite’s kitchen with snacks from the Candlewood Cupboard.

Make your Minot suite reservations with us today – when you call to make your reservation state that you are a KX Sport Show vendor to receive the Sport Show special rates.

Website: Candlewood Suites Minot

Phone:  (701) 858-7700

Address:  900 37th Ave SW, Minot ND 58701

