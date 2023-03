MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — KX News Reporter Lauren Davis interviewed Josh Vallely, the general manager for Vallely Sport and Marine at the 42nd annual KX Sports Show.

The KX Sports Show runs from March 10-12. It will be open from 1 to 7 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

It is $10 to attend for those over the age of 17.