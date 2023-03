MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — For the KX Sports Show, Mckayla Lehr went live with James Baker, General Manager at Paradise Spas and Motorsports. During the conversation, Baker explains in-depth what Paradise Spas is bringing to the sports show, as well as what benefits hot tubs can bring, and what season is the best to get a hot tub.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.