Friday Seminar Presenter Location

3:00 PM Twiggy the Water Skiing Squirrel Chuck Best Arena 1

5:00 PM Q&A – Rig Your Boat with Locators, Trolling Motors and More!* Pro Jacob Heilman Lewis & Clark Room

5:00 PM Black Hills Raptor Center John Engler Upper Concourse Stage

6:00 PM Twiggy the Water Skiing Squirrel Chuck Best Arena 1

Saturday Seminar Presenter Location

10:30 AM Twiggy the Water Skiing Squirrel Chuck Best Arena 1

11:00 AM Q&A – Talking Tackle, Reels, Rods, Trolling Motors and More!* Pro Pearl Gillespie Lewis & Clark Room

12:00 PM Black Hills Raptor Center John Engler Upper Concourse Stage

1:00 PM Basics of Jigging Pro Bernie Keefe Lewis & Clark Room

12:45 PM Twiggy the Water Skiing Squirrel Chuck Best Arena 1

2:00 PM Ambush Kennels Carrie Bush Executive Room

3:00 PM Twiggy the Water Skiing Squirrel Chuck Best Arena 1

3:30 PM Black Hills Raptor Center John Engler Upper Concourse Stage

4:00 PM Q&A – Talking Locators, Trolling Motors, Rods, Reels & Tackle!* Pro Zach Axtman Lewis & Clark Room

5:15 PM Twiggy the Water Skiing Squirrel Chuck Best Arena 1

Sunday Seminar Presenter Location

11:30 AM Twiggy the Water Skiing Squirrel Chuck Best Arena 1

12:00 AM What Kayak is Right For You? Sandy McKay Lewis & Clark Room

1:00 PM Q&A – Rig Your Boat with Locators, Trolling Motors and More!* Pro Jacob Heilman Lewis & Clark Room

1:00 PM Black Hills Raptor Center John Engler Upper Concourse Stage

1:30 PM Twiggy the Water Skiing Squirrel Chuck Best Arena 1