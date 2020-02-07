Stunt Dog Productions

Stunt Dog Productions is a family owned business led by husband and wife team Chris and Suhey Perondi along with their son Anthony. Chris Perondi’s parents, Lon and Donna are also an instrumental part of the business assisting in costume design, prop creation, advertising, caring for the retired dogs while Chris and Suhey are on the road, and much more.

This family business originally started in 1999 and has since produced over 8,000 live shows. It has been through changes over the years, but has evolved into one of the largest touring animal acts in the world, with up three touring units serving the United States and Canada.

All the Perondi’s and Cline’s dogs have been rescued from pounds and shelters from across the country. Their mission is to promote pet adoption, responsible pet ownership, and educate on the importance of spay and neutering. During every show they take time to share their mission and encourage everyone to spend more time with their pets at home.

