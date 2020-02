Ted Takasaki is a Hall of Fame professional angler who won the prestigious the Professional Walleye Trail Championship in 1998. He still holds the all-time tournament record for a one day limit of 5 walleyes, which weighed an amazing 53.2 pounds! He has been featured in many national outdoor magazines and has appeared on numerous fishing television shows. Ted is considered one of America’s top walleye and multi-species anglers.