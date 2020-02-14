The Youth Fun Zone is free and perfect for parents and youth ages 5 to 14. Plan to learn how to safely shoot archery and BB gun from National Turkey Federation and Mule Deer Foundation local volunteers. Dedicated to sharing outdoor hobbies and skills for the entire family to enjoy.

Special thank you to the Souris Valley Chapter of the Mule Deer Foundation, Souris River Basin Longbeards Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation.

Volunteers from the Souris Valley Chapter of the Mule Deer Foundation make this area possible. They enjoy being a part of community events and are working to keep outdoor sports alive. To learn more about the Chapter, ask one of the volunteers or visit them online.

Working for conservation and continuation, the Souris River Basin Longbeards are partners in the Youth Fun Zone. Stop by the Daisy BB Gun Range to meet the volunteers and get more information about the JAKES program while you’re at the KX Sport Show.

