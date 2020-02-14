Youth Fun Zone

Home
Exhibitors
Seminars
Event Map
Contact

The Youth Fun Zone is free and perfect for parents and youth ages 5 to 14.   Plan to learn how to safely shoot archery and BB gun from National Turkey Federation and Mule Deer Foundation local volunteers. Dedicated to sharing outdoor hobbies and skills for the entire family to enjoy.

Special thank you to the Souris Valley Chapter of the Mule Deer Foundation, Souris River Basin Longbeards Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation.

Volunteers from the Souris Valley Chapter of the Mule Deer Foundation make this area possible. They enjoy being a part of community events and are working to keep outdoor sports alive. To learn more about the Chapter, ask one of the volunteers or visit them online.

Working for conservation and continuation, the Souris River Basin Longbeards are partners in the Youth Fun Zone. Stop by the Daisy BB Gun Range to meet the volunteers and get more information about the JAKES program while you’re at the KX Sport Show.

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/14"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/14"

Enjoy the warm Valentine's Day!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Enjoy the warm Valentine's Day!"

FURRY FRIDAY: MEET BONITA THE PUPPY

Thumbnail for the video titled "FURRY FRIDAY: MEET BONITA THE PUPPY"

Long-lasting love

Thumbnail for the video titled "Long-lasting love"

Boys Hockey 2.13.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys Hockey 2.13.20"

College Basketball 2.13.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Basketball 2.13.20"

Bismarck-St. Mary's basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck-St. Mary's basketball"

Girls HS Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Bball"

Dickinson Trinity Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Trinity Bball"

Boys HS Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Hockey"

Hazen Bison Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen Bison Bball"

School Lunch Debt

Thumbnail for the video titled "School Lunch Debt"

Spring Flooding

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring Flooding"

Flood Training

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flood Training"

Emmons County Crime

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emmons County Crime"

Gordan Kahl Anniversary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gordan Kahl Anniversary"

Girls Who Code

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls Who Code"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/13"

Downtown Mural

Thumbnail for the video titled "Downtown Mural"
More Video