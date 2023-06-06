BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — KX News’ panel of judges have chosen their 2023 Swimming Athlete of the Year. This year’s award goes to Alex King of Minot High School.

Alex has made a significant impact on the state’s high school swimming scene during his career. Starting in 2021, he took the title of champion at the ND Boys State Championships in the 500 Y Free and second place in the 200 Y Free. These awards were joined by four champion positions (in the 50 L Free, 400 L Free, 100 L Free, and 200 L Free) and three second-place finishes (100 L Breast, 200 L IM, and 100 L Fly) at the North Dakota LC Championship.

This year, he made another tremendous impact on the scene, attaining four championship titles at the North Dakota 11 & Over Short Course Championships (in the 100 Y Breast, 200 Y IM, 100 Y Free, and 100 Y Fly categories) as well as three other top positions (coming in second in the 400 Y IM and 50 Y Free, and third in the 200 Y free).

At the NDHSAA Boys State Championships, he also took second place in the 200 Y Free and third place in the 100 Y Free. All of these accomplishments allowed King to win multiple accolades, including First Team All-State honors and the title of Powerade Outstanding Senior Athlete of the Year.