NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Bowman County’s Austin Wanner has been named Class B Track Athlete of the Year at the 2023 KX Sports Awards.

Wanner’s speed and competitive endurance has been coming into focus during the 2023 track and field season. At the Baker (Mont.) Invitational on April 15, Wanner finished in first place in the 1600-meter run with a time of 4:35.64.

Later, at the Bowman County Booster on April 18, Wanner took fifth in the 1600-meter race. He also earned a share of the Blue Ribbon in the 4×800-meter relay.

Then, at the Bismarck Community Bowl track meet in late April, Wanner won the 3200-meter race with a time of 9:48.26. At the 2022 NDHSAA Cross Country State Meet, Wanner took individual state honors with a time of 16:05.

The KX Sports Awards were presented during a celebration ceremony June 6 in Bismarck.