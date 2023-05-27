(KXNET) — The KX Sports team — along with their committee of former coaches, athletic directors, and leaders from our community — have picked four of the best baseball players in western North Dakota to be nominated for Baseball Athlete of the Year at the KX Sports Awards. Here are the nominees:

Kadin Finders (Williston) – Finders finished the year with one win on the mound and three games where he hit an RBI for the Coyotes as they finished the season 12-10.

Marcus Butts (Legacy) – Butts finished the year with four games where he hit an RBI for the Sabers, hitting a home run and hitting in all three runs in a 3-2 win over Century. Butts helped lead a Legacy team that finished the season 12-6.

Michael Fagerland (Shiloh Christian) – Fagerland helped lead Shiloh Christian to a 22-6 record on the season and helped secure a trip to the Class B State Tournament where they will take on LaMoure-Litchville/Marion on June 1.

Tommy Kraljic (St. Mary’s) – Kraljic finished the year with two wins on the mound and hit an RBI in three games including in their second game of the season where Kraljic pitched a winning effort as well has hit 7 RBIs thanks to a Grand Slam and a 2-Run home run in the contest.

Who do you think will win this year’s Baseball Athlete of the Year award? Tune in June 6 to the KX’s Sports Awards to find out!