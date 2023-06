NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison’s Ben Schepp has been named the Small School Football Athlete of the Year at the 2023 KX Sports Awards.

In his sophomore season, Schepp compiled 35 total touchdowns and nearly 2,400 total yards throwing just 4 interceptions.

Schepp also made an impact on defense with 50 tackles and 3 interceptions while leading the Aggies to their first 11B state championship since 2010.