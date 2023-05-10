NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The KX Sports team — along with their committee of former coaches, athletic directors, and leaders from our community — have picked four of the best big school football athletes in western North Dakota to be nominated for Big School Football Athlete of the Year at the KX Sports Awards. Here are the nominees!

Joel Edland, OL (Century) — Edland made the All-State Team and All-WDA Team. He played a key role in the Patriots’ cinderella run to the 11 AA championship game.

Lincoln Wiseman, RB (Mandan) — Wiseman made the All-State Team and All-WDA Team. He rushed for a team-high with 17 touchdowns and over 1,300 yards on the ground. He helped the Braves reach the 11 AA semi-finals.

Karsyn Jablonski, WR (Mandan) — Jablonski made the All-State Team and All-WDA Team. He is also the Powerade Senior Athlete of the Year and Return Specialist. Karsyn led the Braves with over 1,000 yards receiving on 45 catches. He was the go-to receiver on the Mandan and finished with an 8-3 record.

Payton Hochhalter, QB (Jamestown) — Lead the Blue Jays to two straight 11 A state titles. Last season, he set a Dakota Bowl record with seven touchdowns, along with 296 passing yards. He was also NDHSCA Senior Athlete of the Year.

Who do you think will win this year’s Big School Football Athlete of the Year award? Find out on June 6 at the KX Sports Awards!