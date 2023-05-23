NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The KX Sports team — along with their committee of former coaches, athletic directors, and leaders from our community — have picked four of the best big school football athletes in western North Dakota to be nominated for Class A Basketball Athlete of the Year at the KX Sports Awards. Here are the nominees!

Bergan Kinnebrew (Century) — Bergan made the All-State Team and All-WDA Team. She scored nearly 21 points per game for the team in the 2022-2023 season.

Logan Nissley (Century) — Logan made the All-State Team and All-WDA Team. She scored nearly 21 points per game for the team in the 2022-2023 season. Logan was also named Miss Basketball.

Leelee Bell (Minot) — Leelee made the All-State Team and All-WDA Team. She scored nearly 20 points per game for the Majettes in the 2022-2023 season.

Darik Dissette (Minot) — Darik made the All-State Team and All-WDA Team. He scored nearly 28 points per game for the Magi in the 2022-2023 season. Darik was also named Mr. Basketball.

Who do you think will win this year’s Class A Basketball Athlete of the Year award? Find out on June 6 at the KX Sports Awards!