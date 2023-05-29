BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The KX Sports team — along with their committee of former coaches, athletic directors, and leaders from our community — have picked four of the best Class A track athletes in western North Dakota to be nominated for Class A Track Athlete of the Year at the KX Sports Awards. Here are the nominees:

Nathan Matthern (Legacy): Nathan Mathern is a three-time state champion runner. In addition to winning 2022’s state Class A champion 4×200, he also placed fifth in the 200 meters and sixth in the 100 meters and ran on the winning state 4×100 relay teams in 2021 and 2022. In March, Matthern was one of four representing the Central Dakota Resilience track club at the New Balance Nationals Indoor Championships in Boston in the four-by-200-meter relay. The team finished fifth against 5,000 of the nation’s best runners

Brady Korsmo (Bismarck): Korsmo is a track standout, which is no easy task in a Bismarck High School program with a long history of high performers. The senior runner raced to victory at the Class A state championships this past season in a personal best time of 15:28.80, pacing the Demons to second place as a team. Korsmo won four invitational meets last fall and competed in both the Nike Cross and the Champs Sports regional championships. He has also been named the 2022-23 Gatorade North Dakota Boys Cross Country Player of the Year.

Ryan Brynjolfson (Century): Bismarck Century’s Brynjolfson was a key to the team’s dominance during the 2022 NDHSAA Class A Boys track and field championships. His wins in long jump and high jump, coupled with second-place in the 110-meter hurdles and second-place in the 400-meter relay team competition gave Bismarck what it needed to win the tournament for its sixth title in seven years. In addition to his track and field prowess, Brynjolfson also excels in high school football and was named to the 2023 North Dakota Shrine Bowl 11-man west roster.

Jaelyn Ogle (Watford City): The 5-foot-1 senior raced to the Class A individual state championship this past season with a time of 18:15.6. Ogle won eight races, including victories at the Williston Invitational, Mandan Kiwanis Invitational, and Anderson/Stavn Meet. She also won the North Dakota/Minnesota/South Dakota/Canada Border Battle. Ogle was also named the 2022-2023 Gatorade North Dakota Girl Cross Country Player of the Year.

Who do you think will win this year’s Class A Track Athlete of the Year award? Tune in June 6 to the KX’s Sports Awards to find out!