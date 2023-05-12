(KXNET) — The KX Sports team — along with their committee of former coaches, athletic directors, and leaders from our community — have picked four of the best Class A Volleyball athletes in western North Dakota to be nominated for Class A Volleyball Athlete of the Year at the KX Sports Awards. Here are the nominees!

Chelsa Krom (Legacy) — Krom helped lead a Sabers team to a 26-12 record and their third straight state tournament appearance. Krom finished with a total of 26.5 blocks on the year to lead her team.

Logan Nissley (Century) — Nissley led Century in both kills (217) and digs (303) this year as the Patriots finished undefeated in the WDA conference. Nissley was also named the 2022-23 North Dakota Gatorade Volleyball Player of the Year.

Payton Foster (Bismarck) — Foster led the WDA in assists this year with 624 on a Bismarck team that finished 21-15 on the year. She also led the Demons in digs with 274 and service aces with 39.

Claire Bauman (Century) — Bauman finished 2nd in the WDA in blocks with 30.5 for the Patriots who only lost 6 sets on the year. Bauman also finished strong on the year in kills with 160.

Who do you think will win this year’s Class A Volleyball Athlete of the Year award? Find out on June 6 at the KX Sports Awards!