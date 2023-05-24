NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The KX Sports team — along with their committee of former coaches, athletic directors, and leaders from our community — have picked four of the best big school football athletes in western North Dakota to be nominated for Class B Basketball Athlete of the Year at the KX Sports Awards. Here are the nominees!

Bohden Duffield (Bowman County) — Bohden was in the NDAPSSA first-team selection. He averaged about 24 points per game as a junior.

Tyson Enget (Powers Lake-Burke Central) — He led his team to the Class B State Tournament. Enget was a finalist for Mr. Basketball and in the NDAPSSA first-team selection, as well as made Region 8 Male Senior Athlete of the Year. He averaged about 18 points and 8 rebounds per game.

Ellie Braaten (Westhope-Newburg) — She was the Region 6 Senior Athlete of the Year and averaged about 21 points, 11 rebounds, 7 assists, and 7 steals per game for the Sioux.

Brenna Stroklund (Kenmare-Bowbells) — She led her team to the Class B State Tournament. She signed to play for the University of Jamestown. She was the Region 8 Female Senior Athlete of the Year and averaged about 18 points and 9 rebounds as a senior for the Honkers.

Who do you think will win this year’s Class B Basketball Athlete of the Year award? Find out on June 6 at the KX Sports Awards!