BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The KX Sports team — along with their committee of former coaches, athletic directors, and leaders from our community — have picked four of the best Class B track athletes in western North Dakota to be nominated for Class B Track Athlete of the Year at the KX Sports Awards. Here are the nominees:

Austin Wanner (Bowman County): Wanner’s speed and competitive endurance has been coming into focus during the 2023 track and field season. At the Baker (Mont.) Invitational on April 15, Wanner finished in first place in the 1600-meter run with a time of 4:35.64. Later, at the Bowman County Booster on April 18, Wanner took fifth in the 1600-meter race. He also earned a share of the Blue Ribbon in the 4×800-meter relay. Then, at the Bismarck Community Bowl track meet in late April, Wanner won the 3200-meter race with a time of 9:48.26. At the 2022 NDHSAA Cross Country State Meet, Wanner took individual state honors with a time of 16:05.

Caleb Sarsland (Bowman County): Sarsland was part of a dominating duo at Bowman County (the other being Austin Wanner) who helped add to the school’s continuing dominance of Class B track and field. At the Baker (Mont.) Invitational on April 15, Sarsland earned a share of the Blue Ribbon in the 4×800-meter relay. At the 2022 NDHSAA Cross Country State Meet, Sarsland took second with a time of 16:10. His competitive nature led Sarsland to numerous top 5 finishes throughout his high school track career, both in individual and team events.

Brynn Hanson (Des Lacs-Burlington): At the 2022 state track meet at the Bismarck Community Bowl, Hanson was defending her state title in the 3200-meter race. Not only did she win in 11:44.20, she ran it 16 seconds faster than her best qualifying mark. At the 2022 NDHSAA Cross Country State Meet, Hanson, again, was defending her title. Again, she repeated as an individual medalist, finishing in a time of 18:58 – nearly a half minute faster than her time last fall. Hanson dominated Class B girls track like that during 2022, winning four individual state titles: Cross country, the two mile, one mile and 800-meter.

Kennedy Harter (Kidder County): In her track and field career, Harter has won three consecutive state titles in the outdoor triple jump. At the 2022 NDHSAA State B Track and Field Meet, Harter’s triple jump of 37 feet, 3.75 inches was enough to win top honors. Her personal record is 37 feet, 7 inches. A graduating senior, Harter is the first athlete from Kidder County to commit to an NCAA Division I school, North Dakota State University’s track and field program. Harter also played volleyball and basketball during her high school career.

Who do you think will win this year’s Class B Track Athlete of the Year award? Tune in June 6 to the KX’s Sports Awards to find out!