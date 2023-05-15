(KXNET) — The KX Sports team — along with their committee of former coaches, athletic directors, and leaders from our community — have picked four of the best Class B Volleyball athletes in western North Dakota to be nominated for Class B Volleyball Athlete of the Year at the KX Sports Awards. Here are the nominees!

ShayLee Bosch (Linton-HMB) — Bosch led her team in both Kills (435) and Blocks (45) this past season en route to Linton-HMB’s third straight Class B championship game appearance.

Gracie Schumacher (Linton-HMB) — Schumacher helped lead Linton-HMB to a 30-2 record in a year where she finished with 59 Aces.

Karli Klein (Garrison) — Klein led her team in both Kills (379) and Blocks (97) while also finishing second on her team in Aces (49) and Digs (523). Klein’s all-around play helped lead Garrison to a 20-5 record.

Kate Zimmer (Kenmare) — Zimmer led Kenmare in Aces (84) this past season and finished third on the team in Digs (192). Zimmer was a big part of a Kenmare team that finished 42-4 on the year.

Who do you think will win this year’s Class B Volleyball Athlete of the Year award? Find out on June 6 at the KX Sports Awards!