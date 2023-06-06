NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Minot’s Darik Dissette has been named the Class A Basketball Athlete of the Year at the 2023 KX Sports Awards.

On top of winning 2023’s Mr. Basketball, Dissette was named the 2023 Gatorade North Dakota Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

Dissette finished his high school hoops career as the leading scorer in Minot program history with 1,754 points, the 6th-most in North Dakota Class A Boys Basketball History.

The 6’4″ guard will continue his basketball career at North Dakota State next season.