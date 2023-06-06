BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Dickinson High School’s Megan Zander has officially been named the Gymnastics Athlete of the Year at the 2023 KX Sports Awards. The gymnast has taken home the award after being voted over fellow Dickinson nominees Rylee Olson, Brooklyn Wariner, and Reygan Strommen.

Karsky took first place in the Vault category during the Magi Bowl, the Floor Exercise category during the Jamestown Throw Back Meet, and both the Vault and Uneven Bars during the February 9th meeting at Dickinson.

When it comes to overall event wins, Karsky also possesses a large track record, achieving the All-Around Event Winner title a the WDA Championships, the Mandan Christmas Meet, the Bismarck-Ziegler Meet, and the Dickinson Meets on December 2 and January 28.