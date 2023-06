NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Westhope-Newburg’s Ellie Braaten has officially been named the Class B Basketball Athlete of the Year at the 2023 KX Sports Awards.

Despite standing at 5’3″, the Westhope-Newburg’s standout stuffed the stat sheets. She was a first-team All-State selection for 3 seasons as one of the top scorers in Class B Basketball history.

Braaten won 4 Region 6 Player of the Year awards in her career.