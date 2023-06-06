NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Minot’s Emerson Perrin has been named Soccer Athlete of the Year at the 2023 KX Sports Awards.

One of the top soccer players in the state, midfielder Perrin has been playing soccer for about a decade.

In addition to her participation on the Minot High team (which won at state in 2022), she has also played with the Magic City Legends club team and South Dakota United, which won regionals and nationals in 2021.

The Minot soccer team this year put together a 47-match unbeaten winning streak through May 2023 and a key component to that streak was Perrin.

She has also earned All WDA and All State Team A honors.

The KX Sports Awards were presented during a celebration ceremony June 6 in Bismarck.