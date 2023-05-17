(KXNET) — The KX Sports team — along with their committee of former coaches, athletic directors, and leaders from our community — have picked four of the best Golf athletes in western North Dakota to be nominated for Golf Athlete of the Year at the KX Sports Awards. Here are the nominees!

Anna Huettl (Mandan) — Huettl finished her 2022 season with four wins at the following events: the Bismarck Invite, the Mandan Invite, the Legacy Invite, and the Williston Invite. Her best score of the year came at the Bismarck Invite when she shot a 70 at Tom O’Leary.

Hannah Herbel (Century) — Herbel finished the year with three wins at the following events: the Watford City Invite, the Dickinson Invite, and the East-West Classic. Her best score of the year was at the Watford City Invite where she shot a 65 at Fox Hills.

Ruby Heydt (Mandan) — Heydt’s best finsih of the year came during the Watford City Invite where she finished third. Her best score on the year was a 75 which she scored twice, once at the Watford City Invite at Fox Hills and the other during the first round of the Class A Tournament at Jamestown Country Club.

Aliyah Iverson (Century) — Iverson’s top finishes on the year were third places finishes at the following events: the Mandan Invite, the Legacy Invite, and the Dickinson Invite. Her best score on the year was a 77 which she shot in the second round of the Class A Tournament at Jamestown Country Club.

Who do you think will win this year’s Golf Athlete of the Year award? Find out on June 6 at the KX Sports Awards!