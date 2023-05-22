(KXNET) — The KX Sports team — along with their committee of former coaches, athletic directors, and leaders from our community — have picked four of the best gymnasts in western North Dakota to be nominated for Gymnastics Athlete of the Year at the KX Sports Awards. Here are the nominees!

Rylee Olson (Dickinson) — Rylee placed third at the Dickinson Meet on December 2, and came second in the All-Around Top 16 of the meet on December 9. She also came second in the Mandan Christmas Meet All-Around and Bismarck-Ziegler meet. In addition, she was the Floor Exercise champion at the Mandan and Dickinson January meets, as well as the February Dickinson meet. She won the All-Around championship at the Jamestown Throw Back Meet, and came second place in the WDA Championships. Her most recent exploits were at the ND State Team and Individual Championships, where she placed first and third in All-Around (respectively).

Elizabeth Karsky (Dickinson) — Karsky was the All-Around event winner at the December 2 Dickinson Meet, the Mandan Christmas Meet, the Bismarck-Ziegler Meet, and the January 28 Dickinson Meet. She also took first place in the Vault during the Magi Bowl, as well as the Vault and Uneven Bars at the February 9th Dickinson meet, and the Floor Exercise at the Jamestown Throw Back Meet. Karsky was also the All-Around champion at the WDA Championships, and ranked 3rd in the ND State Team Championships as the Vault champion.

Brooklyn Wariner (Dickinson) — Brooklyn placed second in the Individual All-Around Top 8 at the NDHSAA State Gymnastics Meet in February, by taking bronze on the bars and tied for second on the balance beam. She also placed third all-around at the Dickinson Meet in January, the Bismarck-Ziegler Meet, and top 10 in both of the Dickinson meets in December. She also placed 2nd overall in the Magi Bowl and ND Individual State Championships.

Reygan Strommen (Dickinson) — Reygan began the season by winning the Floor Exercise event in the December Dickinson Meet, then won the Vault in January’s Mandan meet and the Jamestown Throw Back Meet. She was also the All-Around winner at the February Dickinson Meet.

Who do you think will win this year’s Gymnastics Athlete of the Year award? Tune in on June 6 to the KX’s Sports Awards to find out!