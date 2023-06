(KXNET) — Century’s Hannah Herbel has been named the Golf Athlete of the Year at the 2023 KX Sports Awards.

Herbel finished the year with three wins at the following events: the Watford City Invite, the Dickinson Invite, and the East-West Classic. Her best score of the year was at the Watford City Invite where she shot a 65 at Fox Hills.

Herbel played a huge role in leading Century to their first State Title since 2019.