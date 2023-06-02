NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The KX Sports team — along with their committee of former coaches, athletic directors, and leaders from our community — have picked four of the best high school head coaches in western North Dakota to be nominated for High School Coach of the Year at the KX Sports Awards. Here are the nominees!

Larry Sandy, Football for Velva/Drake-Anamoose/Garrison — This past season, he lead his team to a 13-0 season and won his 10th Dakota Bowl over his 33 years of head coach.

Steve Kleinjan, Football for New Salem-Almont — Kleinjan brought the team their first victory at the Dakota Bowl since 1986 with an overtime win of 28-26 against Cavalier.

Bill Nelson, Football for Jamestown — Nelson coached the Blue Jays in back-to-back 11A state championships over the last 2 seasons to claim the school’s first ever Dakota Bowl victories.

Jaime Richter, Volleyball for Linton-HMB — Richter coached Linton-HMB to 4 total and 3 straight Class B state championship game appearances including back-to-back state titles in 2020 and 2021 compiling over 500 wins in her time as coach.

