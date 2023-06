(KXNET) — Bismarck’s Jersey Berg has been named the Softball Athlete of the Year at the 2023 KX Sports Awards.

Berg was incredible at the plate this past season, hitting for multiple RBIs in 14 games and hitting multiple home runs in three different games. Her top performance came in a 22-21 win over Mandan where she hit 3-5 with two home runs, a double, and 6 RBIs.

Berg was also named to the WDA All-Conference team this past season for her strong play.