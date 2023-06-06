NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Minot’s Jillian Ackerman has been named Hockey Athlete of the Year at the 2023 KX Sports Awards.

Ackerman was already a seasoned hockey player going into the 2022-23 season. A standout goalie, Ackerman owns the Minot High record of most shutouts in a career (15 as of May 11 and still counting).

With a save rate in the 90 percent range and a save record of over 570 during the 2021-22 season, it’s no surprise she earned 2023 NDHSCA Girls Hockey All-State Team honors.

Ackerman also plays on the girls softball team.

The KX Sports Awards were presented during a celebration ceremony June 6 in Bismarck.