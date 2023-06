(KXNET) — Williston’s Kadin Finders has been named the Baseball Athlete of the Year at the 2023 KX Sports Awards.

Finders finished the year with one win on the mound and three games where he hit an RBI. He also always seemed to find a way to get on base, having multiple hits in several games this year.

Finders was named to the WDA All-Conference team this past year as well.