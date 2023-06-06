NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison football coach Larry Sandy has been named the High School Coach of the Year at the 2023 KX Sports Awards.

One of the greatest coaches in 11B football history, Sandy coached the Aggies to just two losing seasons in his more than three decades at the helm of the program.

From 2003-2006, his teams won 4 straight Dakota Bowl titles, and among his 10 championship-winning teams, six did so with perfect records. Sandy ended his career on a high note leading the Aggies to a perfect season and Dakota Bowl victory in 2022.