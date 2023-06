BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — An incredible series of diving saves from Legacy High’s volleyball team libero Joanna Fleckenstein has won the coveted Play of the Year award at the KX Sports Awards.

In this spectacular display, Fleckenstein held the team’s defensive line during Legacy’s volleyball game against St. Mary’s. In addition to helping keep the rally going, Fleckenstein’s performance — consisting of two diving saves — allowed her team to keep the block at the net.