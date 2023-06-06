NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Bismarck’s LJ Araujo has been named Wrestling Athlete of the Year at the 2023 KX Sports Awards.

Wrestling is a family affair for Araujo (Bismarck, 160 champ, 42-0). In addition to his participation in the sport, his sister, Julia, wrestles on the Bismarck Demons girls team. Their friendly family rivalry helps motive both to excel: LJ has won state titles in the 8th, 9th and 10th grades.

He also won the 152 pound title in the Junior division at the 2023 USA Wrestling Folkstyle Nationals in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

The KX Sports Awards were presented during a celebration ceremony June 6 in Bismarck.