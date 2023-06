(KXNET) — Century’s Logan Nissley has been named the Class A Volleyball Athlete of the Year at the 2023 KX Sports Awards.

Nissley led Century in both kills (217) and digs (303) this year as the Patriots finished undefeated in the WDA conference. Nissley was also named the 2022-23 North Dakota Gatorade Volleyball Player of the Year.

Her strong play helped lead Century to a 29-2 record on the year and a State Championship appearance.