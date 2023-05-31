BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The KX Sports team — along with their committee of former coaches, athletic directors, and leaders from our community — have picked four of the best swimmers in western North Dakota to be nominated for Male College Athlete of the Year at the KX Sports Awards. Here are the nominees!

Danny Kittner (Univerisity of Mary Football) — Danny Kittner finished his University of Mary career as one of the school’s most decorated football players. In 2019, Kittner won the title of Offensive MVP 3 times, as well as the Superman Award. He was also an All-American selection in 2022, a multiple-time Harlon Hill Nominee, a member of the 2022 Northern Sun 1st team, and one of only three U-Mary Marauders to earn ALL-NSIC 1st Team Honors for three seasons in a row. He has the University’s all-time records for both total catches (291) and receiving yards (3,651), and the 4th highest total of receiving TDs in school history (29).

Mason Walters (University of Jamestown Basketball) — Walters has spent four seasons at the University of Jamestown, and was named a First Team All-American three times. During the previous season, he was the second-highest-scoring college player in the nation, with an average of 26.6 points per game. This year, he was also placed on the Bevo Francis Top 25 list of players to watch for the 2022-2023 season, selected as the National Association of Basketball Coaches’ NAIA Player of the Year, and named to the NAIA All-American team after the 2023 Men’s Basketball National Championship. Walters is also Jamestown’s all-time leading scorer (with a total of 2,662 points) and rebounder (with 1,239 rebounds).

Who do you think will win this year’s Male College Athlete of the Year award? Tune into the KX’s Sports Awards on June 6 to find out!