BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — University of Jamestown’s Mason Walters has officially been named the Male College Athlete of the Year at the 2023 KX Sports Awards. The Jamestown native takes home the award after being voted over fellow nominee Danny Kittner of UMary.

Walters has played for Jamestown for the last four years, and in his wake, has left a path of records and awards. He is currently Jamestown Basketball’s all-time leading scorer and rebounder, with a total of 2,662 points and 1,239 rebounds. In this previous season, Walters was also the second-highest-scoring college player in the nation, with an average of 26.6 points scored per game.

Walters was named a First Team NAIA All-American three times, and in the 2022-2023 season, received another handful of accolades. In addition to being named to the NAIA All-American team after the 2023 Men’s Basketball National Championship, he was also selected as the National Association of Basketball Coaches’ NAIA Player of the Year, and placed on the Bevo Francis list of the top 25 players to watch.