BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — University of Mary’s Megan Zander has officially been named the Female College Athlete of the Year at the 2023 KX Sports Awards. The UMary Basketball star has taken home the award after being voted over nominees Syndey Gustavsson from BSC and fellow UMary student Victoria Murillo.

In her high school days, Megan was on the All-State basketball team three times, and won the coveted title Miss Basketball. These, however, were only the beginning of her career.

In college, Zander led the University of Mary’s Marauders to the top six in the NSIC, and third place in NSIC’s North division during the Northern Sun Women’s Basketball All-Conference– a feat that led to her receiving first-team honors. Zander is only the 11th student from the school to earn this title.