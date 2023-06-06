NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Bismarck’s Nathan Mathern has been named Class A Track Athlete of the Year at the 2023 KX Sports Awards.

Mathern is a three-time state champion runner. In addition to winning 2022’s state Class A champion 4×200, he also placed fifth in the 200 meters and sixth in the 100 meters and ran on the winning state 4×100 relay teams in 2021 and 2022.

In March, Mathern was one of four representing the Central Dakota Resilience track club at the New Balance Nationals Indoor Championships in Boston in the four-by-200-meter relay. The team finished fifth against 5,000 of the nation’s best runners.

The KX Sports Awards were presented during a celebration ceremony June 6 in Bismarck.