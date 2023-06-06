NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Jamestown’s Payton Hochhalter has been named the Big School Football Athlete of the Year at the 2023 KX Sports Awards.

Hochhalter threw for 2,334 yards and 31 touchdowns along with 378 yards on the ground including 7 rushing touchdowns, leading the Blue Jays to a 10-2 overall record as a senior.

Not to mention an MVP performance in a 2022 Dakota Bowl victory over Fargo North that saw Hochhalter score 7 total touchdowns in the contest, (3 passing, 3 rushing, 1 receiving).

Hochhalter will continue his athletic career close to home playing baseball and football for the University of Jamestown.

He was also NDHSCA Senior Athlete of the Year.