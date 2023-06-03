BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The KX Sports team — along with their committee of former coaches, athletic directors, and leaders from our community — have picked five of the best plays from any sporting team in our state to be nominated for Play of the Year at the KX Sports Awards. Here are two of the nominees.

#1: Kenmare Volleyball — State Tournament Semifinals

In this fantastic save, the volleyball deflects off the foot of Madison Melin, and goes over the net for the point. What seems like a guaranteed defeat is completely turned around into a victory with a foot in the right place at the right time.

#2: Surry and TGU Football Face-Off

This play features Surrey’s Jesse Dalby elevating the ball over the defender. juggling it around, and keeping it in the air — and yet still somehow making the grab at the end of it all. It’s almost like Julien Edelman’s performance in 2017’s Big Game!

We’ll be releasing more nominees as the weekend passes, so keep following this page!