(KXNET) — Linton-HMB’s ShayLee Bosch has been named the Class B Volleyball Athlete of the Year at the 2023 KX Sports Awards.

Bosch was a key part of a Linton-HMB team that finished the year with an undefeated District and Region record, leading the Lions to a 30-2 record on the year.

Bosch led her team in both Kills (435) and Blocks (45) this past season en route to Linton-HMB’s third straight Class B championship game appearance.