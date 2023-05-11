NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The KX Sports team — along with their committee of former coaches, athletic directors, and leaders from our community — have picked four of the best small school football athletes in western North Dakota to be nominated for Small School Football Athlete of the Year at the KX Sports Awards. Here are the nominees!

Joey Desir, QB (Shiloh Christian) — This senior led the Skyhawks to the state quarterfinals and is a dual threat with both his arm and legs. He was a first-team selection on the 11B team.

Ben Schepp, QB (Velva-Garrison-Drake-Anamoose) — Ben led the Aggies at quarterback to their 10th state title in program history scoring three total touchdowns, and collecting 308 total yards in Velva-Garrison-Drake-Anamoose’s 22-20 win in the 11B State Title game. He was a first-team selection on the 11B team.

Payton Bodine, TE (Velva-Garrison-Drake-Anamoose) — Payton played a major part in the Aggies’ first title since 2010. He is a UND signee. He was a first-team selection on the 11B team.

AJ Heins, OL (New Salem-Almont) — This big offensive and defensive lineman is a staple of a New Salem-Almont defense that won a state title this past year and is an NDSU signee. The multi-sport star has also won multiple state wrestling titles. He was a first-team selection on the 9B team.

