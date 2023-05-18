BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The KX Sports team — along with their committee of former coaches, athletic directors, and leaders from our community — have picked four of the best soccer players in western North Dakota to be nominated for Soccer Athlete of the Year at the KX Sports Awards. Here are the nominees:

Addison Massey (Bismarck): Praised for her technical understanding of the game and athletic play, Massey has been playing soccer for most of her young life. In the 2023 season, she stepped into the center midfield role for the Bismarck High girls’ soccer team. Her skills and scoring in 2022 earned her a spot on the 2022 All-WDA girls’ soccer team.

Emerson Perrin (Minot): Perrin has been playing soccer for about a decade. In addition to her participation on the Minot High team (which won at state in 2022), she has also played with the Magic City Legends club team and South Dakota United, which won regionals and nationals in 2021. She has also earned All WDA and All State Team A honors.

Oakley Will (Legacy): A senior on the Legacy Varsity Soccer team, Will has been a team leader in goals, assists and points during the 2022-23 season. She was a 2021-22 WDA All-State selection. A dependable, goal-scoring player, Legacy Co-Head Coach Mick Lenhardt was quoted recently as saying, “Oakley is always going to get her goals. Your top players always do.”

Manasseh Boakye (Minot): A 2022-23 WDA All-State soccer selection, Boakye was a strong contributor on the 2021-22 WDA championship Minot team. Not only is he outstanding in soccer, he’s also a top-performing student, earning a place on the Minot High School honor rolls during his academic career.

Who do you think will win this year’s Soccer Athlete of the Year award? Tune in June 6 to the KX’s Sports Awards to find out!