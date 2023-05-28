(KXNET) — The KX Sports team — along with their committee of former coaches, athletic directors, and leaders from our community — have picked four of the best softball players in western North Dakota to be nominated for Softball Athlete of the Year at the KX Sports Awards. Here are the nominees:

Cierra Erickson (Minot) – Erickson finished the season with ten games where she hit multiple RBIs in the same game. With her best performance coming in the opening doubleheader against Bismarck where she hit 3 RBIs in both games, followed by a repeat performance in their next doubleheader matchup against Bismarck where she hit 4 RBIs in both games.

Jenna Decker (Dickinson) – Decker finished the year with six home runs on the year with two of them coming in the opening doubleheader against Jamestown where she hit a home run in each of the two games.

Ellington Anderson (Minot) – Anderson hit an RBI in ten games this past season with her best performance coming in a 30-0 win over Turtle Mountain where she hit 5-6 on the day with 5 RBIs.

Jersey Berg (Bismarck) – Berg hit for multiple RBIs in 14 games this season and hit multiple home runs in three different games. Her top performance came in a 22-21 win over Mandan where she hit 3-5 with two home runs, a double, and 6 RBIs.

Who do you think will win this year’s Softball Athlete of the Year award? Tune in June 6 to the KX’s Sports Awards to find out!