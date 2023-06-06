NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Mandan’s Sophia Felderman has been named Tennis Athlete of the Year at the 2023 KX Sports Awards.

Felderman has been a tennis standout almost from the day she started playing the game. Her hard work, focused energy and aggressive play helped her rise to the top during her high school years.

She was named to the 2021 North Dakota Girls Tennis All-State Doubles Team as well as the 2022 Academic All-Conference for the WDA spring sports season.

At the 2022 West Region individual tennis championship, she came in second in the title match.

In May of this year, Felderman won the title in the WDA Girls Tennis Individual Championship.

The KX Sports Awards were presented during a celebration ceremony June 6 in Bismarck.