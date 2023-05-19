BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The KX Sports team — along with their committee of former coaches, athletic directors, and leaders from our community — have picked four of the best swimmers in western North Dakota to be nominated for Swimming Athlete of the Year at the KX Sports Awards. Here are the nominees!

Haley Conklin (Minot) — Haley Conklin was one of the Minot swimmers and divers to be named first-team all-state. This year, she helped the Majettes reach the WDA, and earned a second-place finish at the state swim meet.

Lauryn Caster (Century) — Lauryn has been swimming since she was in 4th grade, and has displayed tremendous promise over the past years. In 2022, she achieved first place in both the 200 Y and 100 Y Free competitions at the NDHSAA Girls State Championships. This year, she was also a five-time finalist at the ND 11 & Over Short Course Championships, as well as the champion of the 50 Y Breaststroke competition with a time of 30.67 seconds.

Alex King (Minot) — Alex has been a major player in the ND High School swimming scene for some time — winning five champion titles in 2021 alone (at the ND Boys State Championships and North Dakota LC Championship), and four more at this year’s ND 11 & Over Short Course Championships. He has also placed in the top three in nine other events at these competitions, as well as the NDHSAA Boys State Championships.

Jason Reinke (Minot) — Jason first swept the competition at 2021’s North Dakota LC Championship with seven championship titles, and has only continued to win since then. In this year’s ND 11 & Over Short Course Championships, he won three 1st place titles in the 200 Y Fly, 400 Y IM, and 100 Y Back. He was also a finalist in both the Fargo Speedo Sectionals and NDHSAA Boys State Championships.

Who do you think will win this year’s Swimming Athlete of the Year award? Tune in to KX’s Sports Awards on June 6 to find out!