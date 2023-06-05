NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The KX Sports team — along with their committee of former coaches, athletic directors, and leaders from our community — have picked four of the best teams in western North Dakota to be nominated for Team of the Year at the KX Sports Awards. Here are the nominees!

New Salem-Almont Football – The Holsteins dominated the 9B football division in 2022, going undefeated and putting up points left and right, scoring over 40 points in 8 of their 12 wins. They also held three different teams to zero points on their way to a 28-26 win over Cavalier in Dakota Bowl XXX.

Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison Football – The Aggies always found a way to win, whether it was a shootout, low-scoring defensive matchup, or just a straight blowout, they came out on top of every single one of their games. Their strong play helped lead them to the 11B Dakota Bowl where they took home the title after defeating Central Cass 22-20.

Bismarck Boys Wrestling – The Demons continued their streak of dominance winning the NDHSAA Class A Title for the fourth straight year. They also had four wrestlers take home the individual championships: Ben DeForest (120 lbs), John Richter (152 lbs), LJ Araujo (160 lbs), and Olav Taylor (195 lbs).

Minot Boys Swimming and Diving – The Magicians won both the WDA and NDHSAA title this past year for the sixth straight year. They also had a string of individual champions this past season in the following categories: Ryan Hubbard (100 Yard Butterfly), Paradorn Roongin (100 Yard Breaststroke), 200 Yard Medley Relay, and the 400 Yard Freestyle Relay.

Who do you think will win this year’s Team of the Year award? Find out on June 6 at the KX Sports Awards!